Help find man police say exposed himself in kids’ store in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Gaffney Police need your help finding a man they said exposed himself multiple times at the Gaffney Outlet Marketplace, including inside a children’s store.

“Coming in, walking around, just trying to be inconspicuous, and then he goes to a corner and exposes himself inside the store,” Interim Police Chief Jerry Smith said.

35-year-old Marvin Terell McDowell has been seen at the mall three times in the past week.

His first exposure was last Tuesday, inside the children’s clothing store “Osh Kosh B’Gosh,” where police say he appeared to be masturbating.

“It’s not appropriate,” Chief Smith said. “Keep that at home. We don’t need to see that.”

Police told 7 News McDowell then came back on Saturday and did it again, but this time, inside Rue 21.

“Retail workers there notice him and see him doing it, and then he gets up and gets gone,” Smith said.

He came back to the mall on Monday, but he was spotted before he could expose himself again. He got away before police arrived.

“We’re trying to find him. He doesn’t need to be doing that in front of kids and in front of families,” Smith said. “A lot of families go to the Yellow Mall and we don’t need that here.”

Police are now asking everyone to be on the lookout for McDowell.

“Don’t go over to him or say anything to him. Call us immediately and let us get out there,” Chief Smith said. “Hopefully, pretty soon, he’ll be behind bars where he’s supposed to be.”

McDowell has a history of indecent exposure. Click here to see our previous story about an incident that happened in Spartanburg County in 2018.