Help find missing, endangered man Harold Godfrey in Spindale, NC

SPINDALE, NC (WSPA) – The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered man in Western North Carolina.

According to a news release, authorities are searching for Harold Dean Godfrey, 84, who was last seen in the 100 block of Prince Street in Spindale, NC.

Godfrey is believed to be suffering from dementia or some cognitive impairment.

According to the release, Godfrey may have been going to Smith Grove Baptist Church, located at 185 Horn Bottom Road in Forest City, in a gray 2006 Ford Five Hundred.

The NC license plate number on the vehicle is VYT3893.

Godfrey is described as being 6-feet-tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has short, gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a multi-colored, short-sleeve buttoned Hawaiian shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on Godfrey’s whereabouts is asked to call Spindale Poice Department at 828-286-2911.