Help find missing man with dementia in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police in Greenville are searching for a missing man with dementia who was last seen in the area of Pelham Road, Sunday morning.

According to the Greenville Police Department, 88-year-old Medford Theodore Jerome was last seen around 11:00am at The Pearl at Eastside on Pelham Road.

Jerome is 6’1″and weighs 180 pounds.

Police and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have multiple personnel, K-9’s and a helicopter searching for Jerome.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately.