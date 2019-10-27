Help find missing man with dementia in Greenville

Medford Theodore Jerome

Medford Theodore Jerome (From: Greenville Police)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police in Greenville are searching for a missing man with dementia who was last seen in the area of Pelham Road, Sunday morning.

According to the Greenville Police Department, 88-year-old Medford Theodore Jerome was last seen around 11:00am at The Pearl at Eastside on Pelham Road.

Jerome is 6’1″and weighs 180 pounds.

Police and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have multiple personnel, K-9’s and a helicopter searching for Jerome.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately.

