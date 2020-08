ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen girl.

According to a police news release, officers are searching for Akira Brianna Miller, 16, who was last seen on Monday wearing blue scrub pants and was barefoot.

Miller is described as being 5-foot-5 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has red hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-252-1110.