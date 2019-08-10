Help find missing person Bobbi Nowocien from Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police are looking for Bobbi Krista Nowocien who was reported missing by her family.

According to police, Nowocian’s last known whereabouts are unknown but she may be traveling with a man wanted on two outstanding warrants.

She is believed to be with 26-year-old Michael Harold Lipinski and the two may be headed to Florida.

Nowocien is 5’9″ tall and weighs 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.