Help find mother of newborn abandoned on doorstep in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in Cherokee County are asking for your help in finding the mother of a baby who was found on a man’s front porch over the weekend.

It happened on McKee Drive in Blacksburg Saturday morning and deputies said the baby appeared to be less than two days old.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller told 7 News, in his thirty years of law enforcement, this is only the second time he remembers something like this happening in our area.

“Around 8:30, the doorbell rang,” Sheriff Mueller said.

Saturday morning, a Blacksburg man opened his front door to something he never expected.

“The child was laying, wrapped in a blanket, just outside the door,” Sheriff Mueller said.

It was a newborn baby, with no explanation–not even a name.

The person who dropped the baby off was never seen and neither was a vehicle.

Officials told 7 News they’re just thankful someone was at the home at the time of the incident.

“With the cold weather we’ve been having, it’s very detrimental to that baby’s health,” Blacksburg Fire Chief Donovan Ford said.

“They could’ve been on vacation,” Mueller added. “What if there were large animals in the area–a dog that could’ve attacked the child?”

The person did not follow Daniel’s Law because they didn’t leave the baby at a designated safe haven–like the Blacksburg Fire Department, just minutes away from where the baby was found. Chief Ford said they are open 24/7.

“Hospital, police station, fire station, EMS station, and even a place of worship, if it’s open and there are people on site,” Mueller said.

But even so, Sheriff Mueller said the outcome could’ve been so much worse.

“This mother could’ve chosen to abandon the child in the garbage, out on the side of the road, or an abortion,” he said. “So, I’m thankful that this child has an opportunity for life.”

Because of the location, Mueller said he believes the mother is most likely from the area, and he said it’s extremely important that we find her, and not because she may face charges.

“We need to make sure, number one, that she’s okay medically,” he said. “Number two, make sure that the pregnancy that resulted in this child was not the result of any criminal activity. That she was not raped by a family member, that it was not something involving human trafficking.”

In the meantime, all are hoping for a happy future for the little girl.

“I hope somebody adopts the baby,” Chief Ford said. “That would be a great thing for that baby’s future.”

“Your heart kind of breaks for this child, but, also, you’re thankful and blessed that she is okay,” Mueller added. “I’m confident that there will be a family that will take this child, and that child will be a blessing to them.”

The baby was born premature and weighed less than five pounds. She was taken to Spartanburg Regional and is doing okay. Sheriff Mueller told 7 News she is a fighter.

If you have any helpful information, you’re asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office immediately. If you want to remain anonymous, you can also all Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

We’ve had a lot of viewers reach out to us about this baby, saying they’d like to adopt her. You do have to go through DSS and be licensed in the state of South Carolina to adopt. Click here for more information.