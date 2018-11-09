Help find three teens who left group home in Anderson Co.

From left to right: Chance Pack, Dakota Toney, Anthony Smith (From: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) - Deputies need help finding three teenagers who ran away from a group home in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says the three teens left New Foundations on Standridge Road in two separate incidents.

17-year-old Anthony Lamont Smith ran away at around 9:30am on October 27. Smith is 5'9" tall and weighs 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and no shoes.

16-year-old Dakota Lee Toney ran away around 4:00pm on November 6. Toney is 5'9" tall and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing white pants and a black hoodie.

16-year-old Chance Logan Pack ran away around 4:00pm on November 6. Pack is 5'10" tall and weighs 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white logo, black shoes, khaki jean pants with dots on them, and a black hoodie.

Deputies say Toney and Pack are believed to be together.

Anyone with information on their locations are asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and speak to Investigator Pigman at 864-231-2807 or the 911 dispatch center's non-emergency number at 864-260-4444.