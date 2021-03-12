Help find vandals who painted profane language, graphic images in Pacolet

PACOLET, S.C. (WSPA) – Pacolet police and town officials are asking for the community’s help after some vandals recently painted the town with graphic images and hurtful messages.

“Pacolet has a lot of community pride,” Town Administrator Alli Gantte said. “We’re proud of where we’re from.”

The Town of Pacolet is known for its history as an old mill town and its natural blessings like the Pacolet River.

“It has a lot of unique history and, in its day, it was a showplace,” Gantte said.

But, recently, Gantte said “showplace” is the last word she’d use to describe her town, as vandals have gone on a spree, leaving marks that aren’t welcome.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “We try so hard to build the community and make it a place where people want to live. And when people see those kinds of things when they drive into town, it doesn’t make them want to come here.”

Gantte said the vulgar language and obscene images are not reflective of the community she knows and loves.

“Bottles broken, spray paint on buildings, sidewalks, streets, street signs. It’s both public and private,” she said. “There have been cars, trailers, box trucks. Anything they can get to, really.”

The vandals painted several curse words–mostly aimed at police. One was on the town’s water tower, which has since been re-painted.

They also spray-painted many satanic symbols and messages, with one in a church’s parking lot.

And that’s not all. There are more images that have popped up across the town, like body parts and marijuana leaves.

“The increase in graffiti and vandalism gives the impression that people don’t care about the community, and that couldn’t be farther from the truth,” Gantte said.

Gantte told 7 News the vandals even tossed a picnic table over a wall and into the Pacolet River.

“Pacolet is a beautiful place with wonderful people, and we’re not going to tolerate this kind of destruction and disrespect,” she said. “If this is children just trying to release some energy, there are other outlets to do that. There is litter all over the streets, and we would be more than happy to provide you with pickers, bags, and vests.”

Police believe the vandals could be tied to a break-in that happened at a town facility earlier this year, as similar graffiti was seen inside the building.

They’re now asking for the community’s help in catching them.

“If you see something suspicious, or you see someone in the act, call 911 immediately and a Pacolet officer will be out there.”

According to Pacolet Police, the people responsible for these crimes could be charged with malicious injury to property. The fine amount and jail time that comes with that charge depends on the extent of the damage done.

Pacolet Police are now asking folks with surveillance cameras to review their video and, if you see something, you’re encouraged to call their non-emergency dispatch line at (864) 596-2222.