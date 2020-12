FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Forest City Police Department officers are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to a news release, officers are searching for Amanda Greene Wilson, 35, who was last seen in the Ellenboro area on Oct. 21.

Wilson is described as being 5-foot-7 inches tall, weighs around 165 pounds and has brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-245-5555 or 828-286-2911.