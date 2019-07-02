Help Gaffney police find man wanted for attempted murder, other charges

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Gaffney police are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder and several other charges.

Gaffney Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers are searching for Favian Von Derick Smith.

Police say Smith has active warrants including two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The 22-year-old Gaffney man fired several shots into a car at the intersection of N. Limestone Street and Cherokee Avenue on June 22, according to police.

Two people were inside the car. Police say neither person was hurt.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Gaffney Police Department at 864-489-8115 or 911.

