Help Greenville Co. deputies find missing kids believed to be with mother

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for two missing kids believed to be with their mother.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, investigators are searching for Matthew Lopez-Vazquez, 3, and Josean Jacob Lopez-Vazquez, 4, who are believed to be with their mother, Maria Teresa Vazquez-Soto.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the children were allowed to visit Vazquez-Soto in the Anderson area during the weekend of May 12, after a court order gave the children’s father full custody.

The children and Vazquez-Soto have not been seen since.

According to the release, Vazquez-Soto, 43, has an active warrant for her arrest for custodial interference.

She is described as being 5-foot-2 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Vazquez-Soto reportedly has family in Oregon, Florida and Puerto Rico.

Anyone with information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

