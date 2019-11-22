Help Greenville Co. deputies find missing woman Trina Polite

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing 50-year-old woman.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Trina James Polite, who was last seen on Nov. 19 at around 5:30 p.m. leaving a home on Dempsey Street.

Polite is described as being 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds and is believed to be driving a 2006 Toyota Camry with a license plate of 340-6KS.

Anyone with information on Polite’s whereabouts is asked to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.