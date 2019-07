GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies need help identifying a suspect who they said damaged the Northwood Baptist Church sign.

Deputies said the suspect caused significant damage to the church sign on June 25.

Anyone with information regarding the identify of the suspect or the incident should contact Investigator Avigliano at (870) 814-8696 or bavigliano@greenvillecounty.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.