Help Greenville Co. deputies ID suspects following stolen credit card charges

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies need help identifying suspects who they said made fraudulent purchases with a stolen credit card.

Deputies said the suspects purchased items from Lowe’s, Target, Victoria’s Secret, Shoe Carnival, TJ Maxx and Bi-Lo.

The charges totaled nearly $3,000, deputies said.

Anyone with information regarding the identify of the individuals should contact Investigator Grimstad at (864) 467-5248 or agrimstad@greenvillecounty.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

