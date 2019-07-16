Help Greenville Co. deputies ID suspects following stolen credit card charges

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies need help identifying suspects who they said made fraudulent purchases with a stolen credit card.

Deputies said the suspects purchased items from Lowe’s, Target, Victoria’s Secret, Shoe Carnival, TJ Maxx and Bi-Lo.

The charges totaled nearly $3,000, deputies said.

Anyone with information regarding the identify of the individuals should contact Investigator Grimstad at (864) 467-5248 or agrimstad@greenvillecounty.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.