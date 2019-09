GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriffs are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Pelzer man with dementia.

Christopher Sheppard Leonard, 51, was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday on foot wearing a navy blue shirt and light- colored shorts, deputies said. Â

Deputies with the Greenville County Search and Rescue Team have responded to the area of Garrison Rd. in Pelzer. Â

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leonard is asked to call the sheriff’s office.