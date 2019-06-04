Help Greenville Police identify assault witnesses

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police need help identifying two people who witnessed an assault early Saturday morning in downtown Greenville.

Police said the two people in the picture were at the intersection of E. Washington Street and S. Brown Street when three people beat a man until he was unconscious.

Two brothers were arrested and police are still searching for the third person involved.

Police said they would like to speak with these witnesses regarding the incident.

Anyone with information about the witnesses or the assault should contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 467-5342.