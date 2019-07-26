Help Greenville Police locate woman wanted for fraud

Police are looking to locate Mia Brown.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman wanted for fraud.

Police are asking for help in locating 21-year-old Mia Tiara Brown.

According to police, Brown gave false information at a local healthcare facility by using another woman’s identity at the hospital on June 26.

Brown has warrants out for Federal Trade Commission (FTC) fraud, insurance fraud, and obtaining goods under false pretenses, police said.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the GPD or you can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463).