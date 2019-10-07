Help Greenwood Co. deputies find armed & dangerous man Christopher Wise

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood County deputies need help finding a man wanted for attempted murder.

Deputies said Christopher James Wise should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about Wise’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 942-8600 or CrimeStoppers at 1 (888) 274-6372. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be emailed at tips@greenwoodsc.gov or sent the GCSO Facebook Page.