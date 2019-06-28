Help Greer police ID suspects in Dollar General robbery

News

by: WSPA 7News

Posted: / Updated:

Police released store surveillance showing the two men. Anyone who knows their identifies is asked to call Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.


GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who robbed a Dollar General store in Greer.

The Greer Police Department said officers responded to a robbery around 8:45 a.m. Friday at the Dollar General store at 903 S. Suber Rd. 

Police say two men selected items and approached the register before one of the men stood by the front door while the other man placed his hand in his pocket and demanded that a store employee open the safe.

The store employee refused to open the safe. That’s when police say one of the men demanded they open the register.

Police say one of the men took money from the register before the suspects fled.

No one was hurt.

Officers searched the area, but did not find the suspects.

Police released store surveillance showing the two men. Anyone who knows their identifies is asked to call  Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store