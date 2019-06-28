Help Greer police ID suspects in Dollar General robbery

Police released store surveillance showing the two men. Anyone who knows their identifies is asked to call Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.



GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who robbed a Dollar General store in Greer.

The Greer Police Department said officers responded to a robbery around 8:45 a.m. Friday at the Dollar General store at 903 S. Suber Rd.

Police say two men selected items and approached the register before one of the men stood by the front door while the other man placed his hand in his pocket and demanded that a store employee open the safe.

The store employee refused to open the safe. That’s when police say one of the men demanded they open the register.

Police say one of the men took money from the register before the suspects fled.

No one was hurt.

Officers searched the area, but did not find the suspects.

Police released store surveillance showing the two men. Anyone who knows their identifies is asked to call Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.

