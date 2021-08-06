Help Greer Police ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ with school supplies Saturday

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Police Department is holding their 3rd annual “Stuff a Cruiser” Saturday.

Police will be collecting school supplies from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Walmart Supercenter located at 14055 East Wade Hampton Blvd.

Here is list of suggested donations:

Pencils

Rules

Scissors

Glue (liquid and stick)

Markers

Crayons

Colored pencils

Wide-ruled paper

Graph paper

Facial tissue

3-ring binders

Composition notebooks

Spiral notebooks

Backpacks

The school supplies will be given to local children who need them for the upcoming school year.