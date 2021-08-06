Help Greer Police ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ with school supplies Saturday

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Police Department is holding their 3rd annual “Stuff a Cruiser” Saturday.
Police will be collecting school supplies from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Walmart Supercenter located at 14055 East Wade Hampton Blvd.
Here is list of suggested donations:
- Pencils
- Rules
- Scissors
- Glue (liquid and stick)
- Markers
- Crayons
- Colored pencils
- Wide-ruled paper
- Graph paper
- Facial tissue
- 3-ring binders
- Composition notebooks
- Spiral notebooks
- Backpacks
The school supplies will be given to local children who need them for the upcoming school year.