Help Henderson Co. deputies ID woman who tried to cash stolen check

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County deputies need help identifying a woman who they said attempted to cash a stolen check in Gaffney.

Deputies said the woman was caught trying to cash the check on surveillance video at United Community Bank.

The check was taken from a vehicle parked at Rugby Middle School on Haywood Road in Hendersonville on June 19, according to deputies.

Deputies said the surveillance video showed her driving a white Nissan SUV.

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity should contact Detective Daniel Gamez at (828) 694-2800 or dgamez@hendersoncountync.gov.

