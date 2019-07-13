Help Hendersonville Police identify bank robbery suspect

Hendersonville Police are asking for help identifying this bank robbery suspect. (Hendersonville Police)

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Hendersonville Police Department is seeking help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Police were contacted Thursday at 3:10 p.m. regarding a robbery at TD Bank located at 535 Greenville Hwy in Hendersonville.

Hendersonville Police are asking for help identifying a bank robbery suspect who they believe was driving this car. (Hendersonville Police)

According to police, a white male wearing a ‘Black Label Society’ t-shirt and camouflaged hat walked into the bank, handed the teller a note, and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

They have determined the suspect vehicle is a car that is maroon in color.

Hendersonville Police are attempting to identify the suspect and are seeking assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at (828) 697-3025.