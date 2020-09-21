Help ID man wanted for armed robbery at Family Dollar store in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a business Friday morning.

According to a news release, officers responded to Family Dollar on Haywood Road in west Asheville at around 8:30 a.m.

Employees told police that a suspect walked up to the counter, got into a disagreement with an employee at the register, pulled out a handgun and demanded items.

The suspect then left the store, traveling west across Haywood Road.

None of the employees or customers were harmed during the incident.

The suspect is described as wearing a green hat, a blue and white surgical mask, a dark blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt and denim pants.

Anyone who can help police identify the man pictured is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.