Help ID man who was involved in chase with deputies in Oconee Co.

Photo courtesy of the Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a chase that happened near Tamassee last month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a deputy saw a truck on North Highway 11 that did not have any working tail lights on May 22, and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle near Alexander Road.

The driver did not stop and a chase occurred.

According to the release, the chase ended on Tilson Farm Road at Highway 11, and the driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.

A deputy, along with other deputies and a K9 tried to find the man, but were not successful.

A passenger the vehicle, who also owns the vehicle, gave consent for deputies to search the vehicle.

According to the release, an open liquor bottle was found beside the driver’s seat. The passenger was released without charges and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

A picture of the driver was captured on a surveillance camera from a convenience store.

Anyone who can help deputies identify the man pictured is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC>