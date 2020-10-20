Help ID person of interest in Rutherfordton business breaking and entering, theft case

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest following a recent breaking and entering and theft.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, they received a report of breaking and entering and larceny on Oct. 19 at a business on Thunder Road in Rutherfordton.

Surveillance video from the property showed the person of interest committing breaking and entering and larceny.

Anyone with information in regard to the person’s identity is asked to call 828-287-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 828-286-8477.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories