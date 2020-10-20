Help ID person of interest in Rutherfordton business breaking and entering, theft case

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest following a recent breaking and entering and theft.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, they received a report of breaking and entering and larceny on Oct. 19 at a business on Thunder Road in Rutherfordton.

Surveillance video from the property showed the person of interest committing breaking and entering and larceny.

Anyone with information in regard to the person’s identity is asked to call 828-287-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 828-286-8477.