Help ID suspect after armed robbery, assault reported at flea market in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in investigating an armed robbery and an assault at a flea market over the weekend.

According to a news release, the incident happened at Smiley’s Flea Market, located at 5360 Hendersonville Road in Fletcher, early Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said a tall, curly-haired man armed with a handgun, wearing a baseball hat, blue jeans, approached someone at the market and demanded personal property.

The suspect was seen arriving and leaving the area in an SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 828-694-2985.