Help ID suspect after armed robbery, assault reported at flea market in Henderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in investigating an armed robbery and an assault at a flea market over the weekend.

According to a news release, the incident happened at Smiley’s Flea Market, located at 5360 Hendersonville Road in Fletcher, early Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said a tall, curly-haired man armed with a handgun, wearing a baseball hat, blue jeans, approached someone at the market and demanded personal property.

The suspect was seen arriving and leaving the area in an SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 828-694-2985.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories