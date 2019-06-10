Help ID suspect after attempted bank robbery in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a man who tried to rob a Greenville County bank, Monday morning.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into the BB&T bank on Old Spartanburg Road and gave the teller a note demanding money.

At that time, investigators say a phone inside the bank rang, causing the suspect to leave the scene without getting any money.

Deputies say the suspect is believed to be driving a white vehicle.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Investigator East at 864-467-5287 or email teast@greenvillecounty.org or you can call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

