Help ID suspect in armed robbery of Starbucks in Asheville

Surveillance photos show an armed suspect robbing the Starbucks store on All Souls Crescent in Asheville on Monday, June 17, 2019 (From: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police are looking for the person who robbed a Starbucks in Asheville at gunpoint.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the robbery happened shortly before 9:30pm at the Starbucks on All Souls Crescent.

Police say the suspect entered Starbucks, pulled out a gun, and fired a shot into the air before demanding money from the clerk.

Investigators believe the suspect left the scene in a white sedan, possible a 1980s model Toyota Corolla.

Nobody was hurt in the robbery.

Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.