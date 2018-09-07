News

Help deputies ID suspect in business burglary in Anderson

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 08:44 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 08:45 PM EDT

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Anderson County Sheriff's Office officials are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a burglary at an Anderson business.

According to a sheriff's office Facebook post, a man reportedly cut a fence to get inside an enclosed area at a business on McGee Road in Anderson on Sept. 1 between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

The man used bolt cutters to cut off locks and went inside two storage containers.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video below is asked to call the sheriff's office's detective bureau and speak to Inv. Call at 864-260-4061.

Tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

