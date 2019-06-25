Help ID suspect in Days Inn armed robbery in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect of a hotel armed robbery.

According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, the armed robbery happened Monday at Days Inn, which is located at 1007 George Smith Mill Road in Anderson.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the suspect went into Days Inn and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or anyone with information on the armed robbery is asked to call 864-260-4400.