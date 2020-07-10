Help ID suspect possibly linked to several apartment complex thefts in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect following an investigation into reports of thefts at area apartment complexes.

According to a news release, six apartment complexes in the city of Spartanburg and in the county have reported thefts from their rent collection boxes at their management offices since June 2.

Surveillance footage at one of the locations captured an alleged suspect and his vehicle, believed to be a white or light colored Kia Optima.

(From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Both Spartanburg Police Department and the sheriff’s office are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Phillip Wilkie at 864-503-4580, or email pwilkie@spartanburgcounty.org.

Tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.