Help ID suspect who stole moped in Forest City

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Police are are looking for a man they say stole a moped from a motel early Wednesday morning in Forest City.

According to police, the suspect who took the moped from the Thrifty Motel on West Main Street around 2:00am was wearing a red baseball hat and dark clothing.

The moped is a black 2017 TaoTao with a wolf sticker on the rear fender with North Carolina license plate MA74105.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Officer Eli Yelton with the Forest City Police Department at 828-245-5555 or 828-286-2911.