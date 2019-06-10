Help ID suspects from vehicle break-in in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two men they say used credit cards stolen from a vehicle.

Deputies say a vehicle was broken into on June 6 in the East Flat Rock community.

A credit card from that vehicle was used twice at the Bojangles on Upward Road in East Flat Rock later that morning.

Two hours later, deputies say the stolen card was used at the Walmart in Marion, North Carolina.

The sheriff’s office released photos of two vehicles driven by the suspects using the stolen cards at the Bojangles and photos of the suspects at the Walmart in Marion.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective Travis Pierce with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-694-2825.