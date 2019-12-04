Help investigators find man wanted for murder in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a man wanted on murder and possession of a weapon charges following the death of a man back in January.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, investigators are searching for Stephon Rasheid Sherman, 21, who is wanted on two General Sessions bench warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Sherman was charged after investigators determined that he was involved in the death of William Ramirez on Jan. 28.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.