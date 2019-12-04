Help investigators find man wanted for murder in Greenville Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Stephon Rasheid Sherman

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a man wanted on murder and possession of a weapon charges following the death of a man back in January.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, investigators are searching for Stephon Rasheid Sherman, 21, who is wanted on two General Sessions bench warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Sherman was charged after investigators determined that he was involved in the death of William Ramirez on Jan. 28.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store