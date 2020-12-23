Help investigators find porch pirates in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – There’s a Grinch in Spartanburg County and investigators are asking for your help in making sure he’s not able to steal Christmas from anyone else.

7 News spoke with one of the victims.

“We had a package sitting out here and the thief just came up and took it,” Russell Calicutt said.

Russell Calicutt told 7 News he was taking his daughter to dance class when someone pulled into his driveway and stole a package from his front porch.

“It was the right day and right time,” he said. “It was 5:30 in the evening. Normally, that’s a time when my wife would be coming in from work.”

Calicutt’s home wasn’t the only one to be hit. He said he’s seen a few other people post about a similar thing happening to them.

“We’ve also been able to see the same person stealing multiple packages across the eastside of Spartanburg,” he said.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, there have been several package thefts recently.

“Luckily, it was my Christmas present and not one of my kids’ Christmas presents,” Calicutt said. “But it was a good one. It was a brand-new drill and impact driver. Dewalt. So, if you see a new one of those on Craigslist, don’t buy it. It’s probably mine.”

The Spartanburg Police Department said they’ve had a couple reports of porch pirates as well, and they have some tips for those who may still be waiting on Christmas presents to arrive.

“Some of the best things to do in order to make sure your package is secure is working with your neighbors and say ‘Hey, I’m going to have this package,’ or leave special instructions for the deliverer,” Major Art Littlejohn, with the Spartanburg Police Department, said.

Calicutt said he’s hoping that, by sharing his video, someone will recognize the person’s build, clothes, or car, and that others who have been hit by a pirate will come forward as well.

“Unfortunately, with the mask covering his face, you can’t identify his face,” Calicutt said. “We’ve got a great view of the car and the person who did it. So, the more evidence that the sheriff’s office can get, the easier it will be for them to bring these folks to justice.”

If you have any information about these thefts, or if you’ve been a victim yourself, you’re encouraged to contact Investigator G. Cash at (864) 503-4586 or gcash@spartanburgcounty.org, or Investigator D. Gilbert at (864) 503-4600 or dgilbert@spartanburgcounty.org.