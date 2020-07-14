Help investigators ID robbery suspect in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was allegedly involved in a robbery earlier this month.

According to a news release, an individual was robbed while at a Bank of America ATM, located on Poinsett Highway in the Cherrydale area, on July 2.

Anyone who can help investigators identify the man pictured is asked to call 864-467-5287, email teast@greenvillecounty.org, or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.