Help investigators ID suspect in ATM break-in, safe theft in McDowell Co.

Photo courtesy of the McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an ATM break-in and safe theft earlier this month.

According to a news release, deputies responded to an alarm call at the Cash Points ATM on U.S. 221 South near West Court Food Center #2 on July 11 just before 2:30 a.m.

Deputies said there was damage to the machine, which indicated that someone tried to break into it, but was unsuccessful.

At around 3:15 a.m., deputies then were called to an alarm call at Riverside convenience store, located on U.S. 70 West. Wiring and two doors were reportedly damaged at the business and a safe with an undisclosed amount of money was missing.

The suspect was caught on camera at both locations and investigators believe the cases are related.

According to the release, the suspect was wearing black pants, a black shirt, a black mask that covered his face, and was possibly wearing red shoes.

Anyone with information about either crime is asked to call 828-652-2237 or call McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (828-652-7463).

