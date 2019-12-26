Help investigators ID woman accused of stealing packages from homes in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA)- Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of stealing packages from homes just before Christmas.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, investigators believe the person could be from just across the state line in Cleveland or Rutherford counties in North Carolina.

Anyone who can help investigators identify the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or 1-888-274-6372 or Lt. Parnell at 864-489-4722, ext. 117 at the sheriff’s office.