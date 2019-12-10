Help McDowell Co. deputies find missing man Joseph Loftis

News

by: WSPA Staff

Joseph Loftis

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Old Fort man.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Joseph Mark Loftis, 40, who has not been seen by his family in weeks.

Loftis was reported as missing on Thanksgiving Day, on Nov. 28.

He is described as being 6-foot-5 inches tall and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Loftis’ whereabouts is asked to call 828-652-2235.

