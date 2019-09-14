Help McDowell Co. deputies find wanted man Robert Charles Carter

McDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County deputies need help finding a man wanted for numerous break-in and theft-related charges.

Robert Charles Carter, 46, of Nebo, is wanted for three counts of larceny, two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of stolen goods, two counts of breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, injury to personal property and attempted larceny, according to the sheriff’s office.

Carter is about 6’2″ tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos of a castle on his left arm and an eagle on his right arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Detective Billie Brown at (828) 652-2231 or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.