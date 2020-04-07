Help needed at Upstate non-profits, to serve more families amid COVID-19

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–As COVID-19 continues to spread, some Anderson County non-profits are experiencing some difficulties in providing services. They are calling on you, to help them continue their efforts.

Organizations like Anderson Interfaith Ministries (AIM), are really struggling to keep food on their shelves. They’re relying on your help to keep things afloat.

Sparse shelves that would typically be filled, is the new reality for AIM’s food pantry.

“Our biggest challenges has been fresh meat. Most of the food that we get here in the pantry that we give out, is surplus food from grocery stores. And if you’ve been to the grocery store, you know there’s not very much surplus,” said Kristi King-Brock, Executive Director of AIM.

Due to the pandemic, they decided to get creative with their services. They are supplying food for those in need through a drive-in, that’s open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

“We usually give out about $100 to $110 worth of groceries per a family,” said Jordan Evans, Vice-President of AIM.

Leaders said the more people are in need, the faster the food goes. While many people have already stepped in to help, more assistance is still needed.

“Dried beans, peanut butter, and canned meats are probably the things that we need the most of,” King-Brock said.

Right down the road from them, the Cancer Association of Anderson (CAA), is also experiencing the same thing.

“We raise all of our funds ourselves through events we do,” said Angela Stringer, Executive Director of the Cancer Association of Anderson.

Now with all of those events on hold, they’ve started the ‘Laughter is the Best Medicine’ Campaign. It’s to help thousands of cancer patients with treatments, finances, and medicine. You can donate money and challenge someone online to give their best laugh.

“You’re raising money for patients who really need it right now,” Stringer said.

Leaders at AIM also said you can be doing a lot with a donation of any canned goods–during this time of uncertainty.

“We’re the poor man’s grocery store. And without our assistance, people would go hungry,” King-Brock added.

Right now, AIM is also offering assistance with utlity bills for those living in Anderson County and in need. As for the laugh-a-thon with the Cancer Association of Anderson, they’re asking you to post your videos and donate through Facebook.

