Help officers find missing man Michael Holloman in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

According to a police department news release, officers are searching for Michael Sheldon Holloman, 38, who has not been seen or heard from since July 8.

Holloman reportedly has a medical condition and has not been taking his medications, and police said he could need help.

According to the release, Holloman may be homeless at this time and may be living in or around the downtown area.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Holloman’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or call the Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050