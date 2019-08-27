Help officers find TD Bank robbery suspect in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Hendersonville Police Department officials said the suspect in a bank robbery that happened last week has been identified.

According to a police department news release, officers identified the suspect as John Howard Johnson, 64, of Virginia.

We reported earlier that officers were called to a robbery at TD Bank, located at 535 Greenville Highway, at around 10:45 a.m.

Police said a man walked into the bank, handed the teller a note and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Warrants charging Johnson with armed robbery have been obtained, but his whereabouts are unknown at this time.

According to police, Johnson is also being investigated by other local, state and federal authorities in connection to similar robberies in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Eric LaRowe at 828-697-3025.