Help police find 2 attempted armed robbery suspects in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Simpsonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two suspects in an attempted armed robbery in Simpsonville on Thursday.

According to a police news release, Dante Sanchez Hampton and another man were identified as suspects in the case and both are considered armed and dangerous at this time.

Police obtained warrants for Hampton, but said officers are looking for him, as well as the other suspect pictured.

The suspects reportedly used a red truck during the incident.

Courtesy of Simpsonville Police Department

Police ask that the public not try to make contact with the suspects and anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 864-967-9536 or email jdonnelly@simpsonvillepd.com.

Any tips can be submitted anonymously by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 23-CRIME (232-7563) or www.23crime.com.