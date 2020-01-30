Help police find 2 missing women in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials said they are searching for two missing women.

According to a police department news release, officers are searching for Martha Anne Huber, 82, and Kristie Marie Todaro, 34, who were both last seen in a dark blue Kia Sedona van at Doctor’s Care on Blackstock Road at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Huber and Todaro are known to frequent fast food restaurants on the west side of town, as well as dollar stores.

Huber is described as being 5-foot-4 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and was last seen wearing black pants, cream color top and black shoes.

According to the release, Huber suffers from dementia.

Police said Todaro is described as being 5-foot-5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

She is autistic and non-verbal.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department.