Help police find 3 suspects wanted for computer thefts from Greenville apartment complexes

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects who reportedly took computers from apartment complexes.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, three young males were seen at four different Greenville apartment complexes taking computers from the offices on Nov. 27.

The suspects were last seen driving in a silver Chevrolet Impala.

Police are asking if anyone can help identify the suspects pictured or anyone who may have been approached by people trying to sell iMac desktops to call police or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.