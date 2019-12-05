Help police find 3 suspects wanted for computer thefts from Greenville apartment complexes

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Greenville Police Department

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects who reportedly took computers from apartment complexes.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, three young males were seen at four different Greenville apartment complexes taking computers from the offices on Nov. 27.

The suspects were last seen driving in a silver Chevrolet Impala.

Police are asking if anyone can help identify the suspects pictured or anyone who may have been approached by people trying to sell iMac desktops to call police or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

THIS MEGABYTES: THIEVES HIT APARTMENT COMPLEXESOn November 27, a group of at least 3 young males were seen at 4…

Posted by Greenville Police Department on Thursday, December 5, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store