Help police find driver that crashed truck into church sign in Wellford

WELLFORD, SC (WSPA) – Wellford City Police Department officials said they are searching for the person responsible for crashing into a church sign recently.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, the hit-and-run incident happened at Rivers of Glory Church, located at 10543 Greenville Highway.

Police said a tan or gold Ford 150 truck hit the church’s sign and continued on along the road.

According to the post, the truck should have heavy damage to the front of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wellford City Police at 864-439-2436.