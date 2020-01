GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials are working to identify a suspect following a shoplifting at a local convenience store on Jan. 26.

According to the release, a man walked into Spinx, located at 1103 Pendleton St., and reportedly stole several cases of beer.

When the suspect was confronted, he reportedly threatened people with a firearm.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.