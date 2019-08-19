Help police find man wanted for shooting 18-year-old in leg in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Hendersonville Police Department officials are searching for a man wanted following a shooting Friday.

According to a news release, officers were called to the area of Woodcock Drive and Robinson Terrace to investigate a shooting that happened there earlier that day at around 5 p.m.

An investigation revealed that a robbery had occurred, which was a result of drug-related activity.

Police said an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg. The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released.

Officers charged Trayvon Rasheen Downs, 20, with armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

Anyone with information on Downs’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-697-3025.