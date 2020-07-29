Help police find man wanted on several warrants in Mauldin

MAULDIN, SC (WSPA) – Mauldin Police Department officers said they are actively looking for a man wanted on several warrants.

According to a news release, officers are searching for Benny Ray Collins, Jr., 35, who has outstanding warrants for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, resisting arrest, speeding and petit larceny.

On July 27, Collins was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and speeding.

While an officer was opening the door to put Collins in the back of the patrol vehicle, Collins took off running.

A search of the area with a K9 unit was unsuccessful.

Collins is described as being 6-foot-1 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

He was last seen in the area of Hickory Lane in Mauldin.

Police said there is no immediate threat to the community at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 864-289-8969 or email rthacker@mauldinpolice.com.